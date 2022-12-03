United linked with Felix

Manchester United have identified a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the Daily Express. With Ronaldo now a free agent and Erik ten Hag short of options up front, the paper reports that 23-year-old Portuguese forward Joao Felix would be an option. He could cost around £86 million, and potential suitors Bayern Munich and Barcelona probably cannot afford him.

Paper Round’s view: Felix has fallen out with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone so reports that he can leave the Spanish club in January sound potentially true. The striker has flair and talent, and while he might not fit the defensive demands put in place by his Argentine manager, he could probably adapt to the system put in place by Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Klopp not interested in Germany job

The Mirror reports that should Hansi Flick leave the Germany job after being knocked out in the group stages of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would probably prefer to stay at Anfield than replace him. His agent Marc Kosicke said of a potential job change that: “This is a media topic. Jurgen has a contract until 2026 and he intends to fulfil it."

Paper Round’s view: With the recent news that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are considering retaining control of the club but selling part of the club in order to raise funds, it might be that Klopp would prefer to stay at Anfield. If a full takeover goes through though, Klopp might consider a Premier League and Champions League trophy a huge success and look elsewhere.

United to offer Rashford fresh terms

Marcus Rashford has half a year left on his current contract at Manchester United, albeit with an option to extend the deal for a further season. However, the Sun believes that the club want to offer a new contract to the 25-year-old, who is reinvigorated under Erik ten Hag and who has rediscovered his best form for England at the World Cup, and want to keep him.

Paper Round’s view: Rashford appeared to have lost his way in recent seasons but he said recently that his improved fitness had allowed him to enjoy football again. With Ten Hag shaping a more attacking and exciting team at Old Trafford, perhaps Rashford can be persuaded to stay on for a couple more years in the hopes of winning more trophies.

Forest set for another signing

After signing 22 players in the summer transfer window, Nottingham Forest have decided that is not enough and the Daily Mail claims that Steve Cooper will bring in Gustavo Scarpa from Palmeiras. The 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder has a single cap for his country so far, and will be offered a deal that is worth £5m as Forest hope to stay in the Premier League this season.

Paper Round’s view: Forest took their time to gel, which is unsurprising even if it was not necessarily a risk worth taking. Adding some players of real quality might help this winter, too, given they need to hit the ground running in the second half of the season. While their season is far from over, their presence in the relegation zone will add pressure to the players and manager.

