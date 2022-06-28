Manchester United have agreed a deal with Feyenoord for left-back Tyrell Malacia as they bid to hijack the move that had already been agreed with Lyon.

According the Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Lyon had reached a verbal agreement with Feyenoord over a deal for Malacia but United stepped in before it was signed.

He also says that the Red Devils have now reached their own agreement for the 22-year-old left-back.

Feyenoord Sporting Director confirmed to 1908.nl that "the agreement is there. We are now waiting for Tyrell. If he says yes, then a transfer to Manchester United is imminent."

Malacia has the same agent as Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, and according to Sky Sports News Manchester United are nearing an agreement for the midfielder worth around €68m.

United are yet to make strides in the transfer window this summer but the addition of both Dutchmen could spring them back into life.

Malacia made 50 appearances for Feyenoord last season and has five international appearances to his name.

