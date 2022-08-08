PSG enter the Fofana chat

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Chelsea target Wesley Fofana from Leicester, Le Parisien in France reports . Leicester have already turned down two bids from Chelsea, the second being £70m, with the Foxes adamant the player is not for sale. The figure that could sway them is £85m, which would be a world record for a defender, eclipsing the £80m Manchester United spent on Harry Maguire from… Leicester.

Ad

Football Aubameyang announces retirement from international football 19/05/2022 AT 13:03

Paper Round’s view: We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. No one plays hardball like Leicester in the transfer market. They wanted £80m for Maguire and eventually got it, they wanted £45m for Ben Chilwell and got it, they wanted £60m for Riyad Mahrez and they got it. With that all in mind, don’t expect to see Fofana go for anything less than £85m, which would be quite the coup.

**

Chelsea wait on Auba prospects

With Timo Werner close to rejoining RB Leipzig, Chelsea will discuss this week whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a realistic signing, the Telegraph reports . Chelsea will be in the market for another forward with Werner moving on, especially as Callum Hudson-Odoi (see below) and Hakim Ziyech also want to leave. They remain in talks over Fofana, and even Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, but are still not clear on whether the Catalan club would sell Aubameyang.

Paper Round’s view: It appears to be a case of Aubameyang or Memphis Depay leaving Barca, and you would have to guess it’s the latter who moves on – if either do. Either way, whoever remains is playing second fiddle to Robert Lewandowski, so who knows, maybe they’ll both want out.

**

Dortmund eye Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi has told Chelsea he wants to leave the club and Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign the 21-year-old, the Guardian reports . After being left out of the matchday squad for Saturday’s Premier League opener at Everton, Hudson-Odoi believes his future lies elsewhere, and as well as Dortmund, Southampton and Leicester are among the other clubs interested in the winger, who will assess his options closely.

Paper Round’s view: Still only 21, which means it is easy to forget that he burst onto the scene at such a young age. As the story states, he knows this next decision is a big one for his career, and no doubt Dortmund will be a tempting option.

**

Liverpool consider Inter swap deal

Liverpool could offer Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita to Inter Milan as a swap deal for Marcelo Brozovic, the Mail reports . Liverpool could yet sign a new midfielder in the transfer window after Thiago hobbled off in the draw against Fulham, with Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita currently out as well. It could be tricky to sign Brozovic, however, with the Inter midfielder signing a new deal earlier this year until 2026.

Paper Round’s view: The contract extension makes this a non-starter unless Liverpool are willing to spend a sizeable amount, although their offer to send Firmino or Keita the other way outlines their way around it. Still, though, if they are looking to strengthen their squad, a straight swap is not exactly ideal, and they may be better off offering an up-front fee – if they are able to.

Liga Araujo taken to hospital and conscious after sickening clash of heads 10/05/2022 AT 21:59