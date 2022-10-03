Real favourites for Bellingham

The Sun reports that Borussia Dortmund’s midfielder Jude Bellingham is wanted by Real Madrid, who are confident they can sign the 19-year-old for less than £100 million. There will be competition though, as Liverpool are in the running alongside Chelsea and Manchester United, and Erling Haaland wants him to join him at Manchester City.

Ad

Transfers Barca consider Neves as £50m replacement for Busquets - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 22:01

Paper Round’s view: Bellingham’s form for England and Dortmund has demonstrated that he is the next exciting British talent, and one who could hold a place down at any team for the next decade. For less than £100m, Real would be getting a bargain, though one would imagine that City can blow them out of the water when they discuss wages.

Suarez won’t come back to Liverpool

The Mirror claims that Luis Suarez has now ruled out a return to Liverpool. The 35-year-old striker is now playing for Nacional after leaving Atletico Madrid in the summer, and he had been linked both a return to Europe and his former side. However he has now decided that he will not be coming back after a long career.

Paper Round’s view: If Suarez was still good enough, there would have been plenty of offers for him in the summer to stay with one of the top clubs in Europe. However after more than a decade on the continent, age has finally caught up with him and after the 2022 Qatar World Cup, he may have to consider the end of his career.

United linked with Kim Min-jae

The Daily Mail believes that Manchester United are keen on Napoli central defender Kim Min-jae, with the 25-year-old South Korean international available for £44m. However his release clause does not kick in until next summer, so they will have to wait to sign the player who made the move from Fenerbahce earlier this year.

Paper Round’s view: Min-jae has a reputation for physicality which would rival Harry Maguire, but he is also said to possess an impressive amount of focus. Right now, Maguire has shown himself unable to concentrate on the pitch and he remains a liability to his team. If he can be moved on elsewhere then United can improve their defence.

De Jong could yet join United

The Daily Express reports that Manchester United could have a chance to sign Frenkie de Jong next summer. The 25-year-old Dutch international did not manage to strike a deal with Erik ten Hag, but could be available when Barcelona complete move for Ruben Neves in the summer transfer window for a fee of around £50m to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Paper Round’s view: De Jong has always seemed settled at Barcelona and given the reputation of the club, his healthy wages, and the improvement of the club in La Liga under Xavi Hernandez, it seems that there are even fewer reasons for him to join United. If United want a serious chance of signing him then they need to qualify for the Champions League.

Transfers Rashford on Mbappe's shortlist for PSG transfer - Paper Round 30/09/2022 AT 23:00