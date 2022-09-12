Wolves have completed the signing of former Chelsea striker Diego Costa on a deal until the end of the season.

Costa, 33, joins as a free agent, having been without a club since leaving Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January.

Ad

He was initially denied a work permit but Wolves made a special application which was approved.

Transfers Glazers ready to sell Manchester United for £3.75 billion – Paper Round 04/09/2022 AT 22:53

Wolves have been on the hunt for a new striker following injuries to Raul Jimenez and summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic.

Costa, who won two Premier League titles in a three-year spell with Chelsea from 2014-2017, says the chance to return to the Premier League “lit that fire within”.

“It’s a first-class club with very good players who know how to play football and having the chance to play in the Premier League again was the main thing.

“Obviously the club influenced my decision, especially knowing I will be able to adapt a lot more easily here not only from a technical point of view, the quality of the players but also from the fact that a lot of the players are Portuguese and that will make my transition that much smoother.

“It wasn't in the best terms possible on accounts of a player’s injury which, unfortunately, I can only wish nothing but the best for him.

“But when he [Wolves manager Bruno Lage] told me about returning to the Premier League since this is a championship I have related to quite a bit, always liked it and followed.

“No matter how much I enjoyed playing in Madrid, I felt discouraged, but this motivated me. It lit that fire within me.”

Wolves are set to host Manchester City on Saturday in the final game before the international break.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi added about Costa’s arrival: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Diego Costa to Wolves, and back to the Premier League.

“A serial winner with a wealth of experience at the highest level, Diego will bring something unique to our dressing room and on the pitch, and we look forward to his impact at Molineux and Compton this season.”

Transfers Benfica deny reports of Diego Costa agreement 25/03/2021 AT 19:14