Xavi has hinted that Barcelona may be open to bringing Lionel Messi back to the La Liga club.

Messi left Barca to sign for Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year contract last summer due to financial difficulties the Catalan giants were facing.

After a stuttering start to his PSG career last season, which was hampered by injury, Messi has begun the 2022-23 campaign well, scoring seven goals in 12 club appearances across all competitions.

With the 35-year-old's contract set to expire at the end of this season, the Barca boss has not ruled out bringing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner back to the club where he spent 21 years.

"On Leo - we will see. Let's see," Xavi told reporters ahead of PSG's Champions League Group C fixture against Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

"I don't think it's the moment to talk about this. I love Leo a lot. He is my friend. I wish him the best. Barcelona is his home but I don't think it is the moment to talk about Leo.

"I don't think we are doing him a favour. He is happy and enjoying himself in Paris and I wish him all the best."

Barca have won six of their opening seven league matches this season and moved to the top of the La Liga table for the first time in two years after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Real Mallorca on Saturday evening.

Xavi says his side can take confidence from their league form into their Champions League campaign.

He added: "It's an important point of morale and confidence for us. These three points are vital for us and for the future of the team in this competition.

"That's why we are going to go out tomorrow to give 100 per cent. Of course it won't be easy because they are a rival with a lot of different characteristics but our intention will be to win."

