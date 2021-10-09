Adrien Rabiot has been ruled out of the Nations League final following a positive coronavirus test.
The Juventus midfielder played 75 minutes of France’s win over Belgium in the semi-finals on Thursday, but will not be available for Sunday’s final with Spain after returning a positive Covid-19 test.
A statement from the French national federation read: “Adrien Rabiot will not be able to play in the Nations League final.
“The Juventus midfielder has tested positive for Covid-19.
“As a result, and as soon as the result was known, Adrien Rabiot was placed in isolation. He will not be in Milan with his team-mates.”
The federation confirmed that coach Didier Deschamps is prevented from calling up a replacement, so he will have 21 players to select from for the final at the San Siro.
Rabiot has established himself as a key player for Deschamps, with the win over Belgium his 21st appearance with the national side.
