Timo Werner scored twice as Germany ran riot in their Nations League match against Italy, winning 5-2 at Borussia-Park.

Germany were on the front foot from early on, and their opener in the 10th minute felt like a long time coming.

David Raum received the ball on the left, and with no Italian defenders around him, he curled a fantastic cross into the box for Joshua Kimmich to control and slot home.

Germany continued to dominate the ball, and with 75 per cent possession in the first half, it was clear that Roberto Mancini needed to make a change.

The Italian manager decided to take off Matteo Politano and bring on Luiz Felipe to switch to a back three in the hopes that the visitors would see more of the ball.

Five minutes later, however, a clumsy challenge from Gianluca Mancini against Jonas Hofmann in the box meant that the referee had no choice but to point to the spot.

Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty was a powerful shot straight in the middle, doubling the German's lead right on the stroke of half-time.

Italy made a couple more changes after the break, and they started brightly, but Thomas Muller made sure that was short-lived after his low and powerful shot from a half-clearance gave Germany their third of the night.

Werner then got in on the action, scoring two goals in two minutes to truly humiliate the visiting team.

His first was from a fantastic team play, as Serge Gnabry’s cross into the box allowed him to score from close range.

The second was about as easy as it gets, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma cheaply giving the ball away to Gnabry, whose quick pass to Werner allowed the striker to slot it home into an empty net.

Italy managed to pull one back in the 78th minute, with Wilfried Gnonto scoring his first international goal for his country, after getting on the end of a Manuel Neuer rebound, and reducing the deficit to make it 5-1.

Alessandro Bastoni struck a second for Italy deep into injury-time, sneakily getting into the box and also scoring his first ever goal for Italy.

The result means Germany move up to second, behind Hungary, while Italy occupy the third spot, above England.

TALKING POINT:

THIS

IS THE TEAM THAT WON THE EUROS?

OK, that question may be slightly unfair because most of these youngsters were not part of Italy’s starting XI last summer, but Mancini has a lot of work to do if he wants his side to have consistent success. Failing to qualify for the World Cup is already a stain on this team, and they are now a side that fail to do the basics whilst defending and are completely lost when in possession. During this match, Mancini started with a back four, reverted to a back three when they were 2-0 down, and went back to four at the back when they were 5-0 down, which really sums up how clueless and uninspiring this team is.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: TIMO WERNER

Werner is quite the streaky player, but he did well all around for Germany today. He was consistently involved in the build-up play before he scored, and both his goals showed true striker's instinct. With two other shots on target, the scary thing for Italy, is that he could have had more.

PLAYER RATINGS

GERMANY: Neuer 6, Klostermann 6, Sule 7, Rudiger 7, Raum 7, Gundogan 7, Kimmich 7, Hofmann 7, Muller 7, Sane 7, Werner 8… Subs: Tah 6, Gnabry 8, Stach 6, Musiala 6, Nmecha 6.

ITALY: Donnarumma 4, Calabria 5, Mancini 5, Bastoni 6, Spinazzola 6, Frattesi 5, Cristante 6, Barella 5, Politano 6, Raspadori 6, Gnonto 6... Subs: Dimarco 6, Scalvini 6, Felipe 6, Scamacca 6, Caprari 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

10’ - GOAL! GERMANY 1-0 ITALY: Kimmich scores and gives the hosts the lead! He receives the ball in the box from a cross delivered by Raum, takes a touch to control it, and slots it home.

45+1’ - PENALTY! Hofmann makes a run to the near post but Mancini crashes into the back of him. Clear call.

45+4’ - GOAL! GERMANY 2-0 ITALY: Gundogan scores doubling their lead! The ball goes down the middle and high, leaving no chance for the keeper.

51’ - GOAL! GERMANY 3-0 ITALY: Well, that spell was very short-lived for Italy. Muller is on the scoresheet after a lazy half-clearance lands right to him. He takes a one-time shot that is quick and powerful, and it's in the back of the net.

68’ - GOAL! GERMANY 4-0 ITALY: IT IS FOUR!!!!!!!! Werner gets on the action, scoring from close range! He can't miss from there! Gnabry with the assist, four mins after he comes on, and he's in so much space to make the cross.

69’ - GOAL! GERMANY 5-0 ITALY: What just happened? Werner scores again moments later, and it's a gift! Donnarumma makes an awful pass that Gnabry gets to. A quick pass to Werner who slots it home. This is embarrassing now.

78’ - GOAL! GERMANY 5-1 ITALY: Do we have a game on our hands? Just kidding, but Italy have a goal to reduce the scoreline to four. Gnonto, the 18-year-old, scores his first international goal after getting on the end of a Neuer rebound.

90+4’ - GOAL! GERMANY 5-2 ITALY: Another consolation goal with Bastoni getting in between two defenders, and scoring at the near post.

KEY STATS

Both Neuer and Donnarumma made four saves in this match.

Thomas Muller scored his 44th goal for Germany, putting him in sixth place in the all-time top goalscorers list for his country.

