England and Italy will meet in the 2022-23 Nations League in a rematch of the Euro 2020 final.

The two sides have been drawn alongside Germany and Hungary in Group A3.

Wales will hope to produce another strong performance against Belgium having been inserted into Group A4 alongside Roberto Martinez's side, along with the Netherlands and Poland.

Defending champions France, meanwhile, have ostensibly the easiest group, though Austria, Croatia and Denmark will hope to prevent them reaching a second successive Finals.

Iberian rivals Portugal and Spain have the Czech Republic and Switzerland for company in Group A2.

Due to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar being held in the winter, four of the matches in each group will be played in June of next year, with the remaining fixtures to be completed in September.

The results of those will determine which team tops the group and advances to the finals of the competition, which are due to begin on June 14, 2023.

It will be the third edition of the competition, with France following inaugural champions Portugal as winners of the biennial event.

Nations League groups in full

League A

Group A1: Austria, Croatia, Denmark, France.

Group A2: Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain.

Group A3: Hungary, England, Germany, Italy.

Group A4: Wales, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium.

League B

Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group B2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania

Group B3: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

League C

Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia*

Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova*

Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

League D

Group D1 : Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan/Moldova*, Andorra, Latvia

: Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan/Moldova*, Andorra, Latvia Group D2: Malta, Cyprus/Estonia*, San Marino

*Kazakhstan play Moldova and Cyprus play Estonia in March 2022 play-offs. The winners will be in League C and the losers in League D

