Netherlands midfielder Lieke Martens will play no further part in Euro 2022 after withdrawing from the tournament with a foot injury.

Martens, who had already come into the tournament off the back of a different injury, picked up her new complaint in the group-stage match with Switzerland on Sunday which resulted in a 4-1 win for Mark Parsons' side.

It's cruel luck for FIFA The Best 2017 winner Martens, who also suffered with a toe problem during the 2019 World Cup in France.

In a statement, Parsons said: "This is terrible news for Lieke and for us.

"She has fully committed herself to the team during this tournament.

"It is very unfortunate that her European Championship has to end like this."

Martens will watch on as her team take on France in Saturday's final last eight tie at New York Stadium.

The other quarter-finals see Sarina Wiegman's England take on Spain, Germany face Austria and Sweden play Belgium.

