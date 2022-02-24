A group of Brazilian footballers have appealed for help to leave Ukraine after Russia invaded the country.

The group of players, which includes their families, are currently in a hotel in Kiev and say they have been left stranded in the war-torn nation and that there is no way to fly home from Ukraine.

"The situation is one of despair," Shakhtar Donetsk forward Junior Moraes said.

"Borders are closed, [so are] banks, there is no fuel, there will be a shortage of food, there is no money. We are gathered waiting for a plan to leave Ukraine.

The player added on Instagram: "Friends and family, the situation is serious and we are stuck in Kyiv waiting for a solution so we can leave! We are in a hotel. Pray for us!"

Moraes has played in Ukraine for the last ten years and has Ukrainian citizenship. He has 11 caps for the Ukraine national team.

Dynamo Kyiv's Vitinho and Moraes' Shakhtar Donetsk team-mate Marlon Santos are also in the video. There are 35 Brazilian football players competing in Ukraine.

Ukraine's domestic football league was set to restart this weekend after a winter break, but it will remain suspended.

Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca says he is also stuck in Kyiv after his early morning flight was cancelled on Thursday with martial law already declared in the country.

The former Roma and Shakhtar boss, who is with his wife and young son, has said it is the "worst day of my life".

“I woke up at five in the morning with five explosions in a row,” Fonseca told Jornal de Noticias.

“I had a flight scheduled for today, but now it is impossible to leave here, not least because the airports are already destroyed and the airspace has been closed.

“This is the worst day of my life. Now it’s time to wait and be lucky. And pray that a bomb doesn’t fall on us.”

Shakhtar boss Roberto De Zerbi says he is remaining in Ukraine because he does not want to turn his back on the fans.

"I am staying in my room. Today is not a good day,” the Italian coach told Sportitalia.

"I’ve been waiting for the federation to suspend the season until this happened. However, I didn’t move. I am here to do sport and I could not turn my back on the fans.

"There are 13 Brazilian players here and my staff. We could have returned home, but we preferred to wait. Last night we woke up to the noise of explosions."

