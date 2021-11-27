England remain top of the group table and storm ahead eight points clear in Women's World Cup qualifying after they beat Austria 1-0 on Saturday.

England have not conceded a goal in the competition so far, and Ellen White added a 33rd goal to the tally - her 45th for England in all competitions and one away of the international record held by the Lionesses' Kelly Smith.

Ad

Manchester City's White, who won her 100th cap for England, scored the opening goal after 39 minutes with an assist from Chelsea's Fran Kirby at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA Germany smash Turkey to stay top of group in World Cup qualifiers A DAY AGO

England had nine shots on target versus Austria's three, but eight of them came in the first-half as they loosened the pressure in the second half.

Beth Mead and Kirby also had attempts in freezing conditions. England's manager Sarina Wiegman said in a pre-match interview she expected Austria to be the Lionesses toughest opponents yet in qualifying, and the Austrians held them off for 40 minutes, and successfully blocked successive goal attempts.

At 80 minutes White had another attempt at a flick into the goal but it was blocked by Carina Wenninger.

Chelsea's Millie Bright captained the side in Steph Houghton and Leah Williamson's absence.

World Cup qualifying continues on Monday as Northern Ireland host North Macedonia, while England face Latvia on Tuesday.

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA Fewer takeaways, more salmon - Smith-Rowe on how a private chef changed him 10/11/2021 AT 08:44