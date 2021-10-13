Manchester United defender Anthony Elanga was subjected to alleged racist abuse by an opponent while on international duty, the Swedish FA has said.

Elanga joined up with the Sweden Under-21 side for a clash with Italy in European Under-21 Championship qualification action on Tuesday.

The game ended 1-1, after which Sweden issued a statement alleging racist abuse.

Transfers Raiola plans Haaland talks with Man City in January – Paper Round 17 HOURS AGO

"In connection with the Under-21 national team’s European Championship qualifier against Italy in Monza on Tuesday, Anthony Elanga has stated after the match that he has been subjected to a racist comment from an opponent in the Italian Under-21 national team," read the statement from the Swedish FA.

Sweden Under-21s coach Claes Eriksson said: “We have told our version of what happened and have submitted an oral report to both the referees and the match delegates.

“We are now waiting for feedback through the match report and the referee report. Once they have arrived, we decide how to proceed. Safety manager Martin Fredman is also informed of what has happened.

"No one should have to be exposed to racism, it is completely unacceptable. We all stand behind and support Anthony in this.”

Premier League Varane ruled out 'for a few weeks' after suffering groin injury A DAY AGO