Italy were knocked out the 2022 World Cup following a shock a playoff elimination at the hands of North Macedonia , and the media coverage reflected the general feelings of outrage and frustration on a sobering night for Roberto Mancini’s side.

The reigning European champions succumbed to Aleksander Trajkovski’s stoppage-time winner, ensuring the Azzurri missed out on a second consecutive World Cup.

All newspaper headlines were damning in the verdict of a dismal evening in Palermo.

Corriere dello Sport leads with the headline ‘Into Hell’ and says that Mancini will weigh up his future following the “immense disappointment” of the defeat, saying: “My future, we’ll see.”

There are also quotes from FIGC President, Gabriele Gravina, who adds: “There is much pain and we will overcome it together, the project will be reinforced.”

Tuttosport led with the headline ‘Nooooooooo!’ reporting on the fact that Italy out of the World Cup for a second consecutive tournament, while there is also a plea for Mancini to stay in his role as head coach with the words: ‘Dear CT, don’t leave.’

La Gazetta dello Sport goes with ‘Out of this World’ on their front page, along with a sub-heading of: ‘Italy beaten 1-0 by Macedonia: goodbye Qatar.’

The paper picks up on the contrast in emotions between the joy in last year’s European Championships final at Wembley with a column headed up by the words: “Incredible in Palermo: at the 92nd minute the heroes of Wembley are left at home from the World Cup.”

They also hone in on the fuelling speculation that Mancini could be about to leave his post, with the quotes: “Resignation? I have to think about it.”

Intriguingly, the paper also alludes to a disharmony between Italian clubs and the national team with these strong words from Gravina: “The clubs consider the Nazionale an irritation.”

