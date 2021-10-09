Roy Keane compared Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden to Tom Brady after watching him play for England against Andorra on Saturday.
England’s national team were at the principality for a World Cup qualifying game, and Foden’s form at club level continued for Gareth Southgate’s side.
Foden scored and assisted during City’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool last weekend and he was at the heart of England’s success as they cruised to a 2-0 win at half time.
Speaking on ITV at half-time, Keane said: “I love my American football, and he is like a top quarterback, like Tom Brady.
“He’s just picking people out, he’s got runners, wide-receivers, and he’s making it look so easy.”
Former England international Jermain Defoe agreed, saying: “When you play against teams that play with a low block it's quite difficult to go through, so sometimes you've got to go around or over. That's what we've done.
“He's sort of dropped into a fullback position and he's playing these passes like a Kevin De Bruyne tonight. His range of passing tonight has been unbelievable.”
