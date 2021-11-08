Normally the international break can be pretty dull. But this break can buck that trend, because this is the final break of UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Of course there will be play-offs to come in 2022, but this November represents the final group stage matches.

Ad

We will know for certain who will join Germany and Denmark for the finals in Qatar next winter.

World Cup Qualification UEFA Wretched form & Euro hangovers but Rice rises - How England are shaping up ahead of qualifiers 3 HOURS AGO

So who’s got what to play for? Let’s run through it group by group.

GROUP A

Remaining fixtures

November 11

Azerbaijan v Luxembourg

Republic of Ireland v Portugal

November 14

Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland

Portugal v Serbia

Not a lot to play for it with Serbia and Portugal in complete control of the group. The only thing to watch for is who finishes top and gets automatic qualification. With the top two facing each other in the final group game It could be a particularly feisty affair.

GROUP B

Remaining fixtures

November 11

Georgia v Sweden

Greece v Spain

November 14

Greece v Kosovo

Spain v Sweden

This is an interesting group as the top three are all still in play. For Greece the equation is simple, they have to beat both Spain and Kosovo, nothing else will do. For Spain it’s slightly more complicated. Win their last two and they’re through as group winners, simple as that. But fail to do that and their position will be impacted by Sweden’s result against joint-bottom Georgia. If Sweden, as you would expect, win that match then they can afford to draw with Spain in Seville and still top the group.

GROUP C

Remaining fixtures

November 12

Italy v Switzerland

Northern Ireland v Lithuania

November 15

Northern Ireland v Italy

Switzerland v Bulgaria

This is pretty simple. Italy and Switzerland are confirmed as top so whomever finishes with a better record will top the group. They do face each other to make things more interesting, and Italy hold a two-goal advantage in the goal difference.

GROUP D

Remaining fixtures

November 13

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Finland

France v Kazakhstan

November 16

Finland v France

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Ukraine

Right - technically all four teams can get through as group winners.

If France avoid defeat in the final game against Finland they’re through as group winners even if they lose to Kazakhstan. If, as you would expect, they beat Kazakhstan they will be through as group winners regardless of what happens in the game against Finland.

Bosnia need to beat both Finland and Ukraine to be guaranteed of going through and they could even finish top if France lose to both Finland and Kazakhstan. Bosnia can get through by beating Ukraine and drawing with Finland.

For Ukraine they have to win against Bosnia (and could finish top if France take two hammerings) and then hope that Finland suffer defeat somewhere.

Finland need to win at least one of their matches to have a chance, winning two would definitely send them through.

It’s worth nothing that Ukraine and Bosnia have the same goal difference with one, with Finland just behind with a goal difference of zero.

GROUP E

Remaining fixtures

November 13

Wales v Belarus

Belgium v Estonia

November 16

Wales v Belgium

Czech Republic v Estonia

Belgium are guaranteed a top two finish, and if they beat Estonia they’ll finish top. Realistically if they draw against Estonia they’ll be fine given their goal difference is a very healthy 17.

For the second spot Wales have to better the Czech Republic’s results as the Czechs currently hold a superior goal difference. However with an extra game Wales could match a Czech win and then go through with a draw in their final match.

GROUP F

November 12

Moldova v Scotland

Denmark v Faroe Islands

Austria v Israel

November 15

Israel v Faroe Islands

Scotland v Denmark

Austria v Moldova

Denmark have been perfect thus far and they are already guaranteed top spot.

The battle for the second favours Scotland, who have a four-point gap with two to play. Should Scotland beat bottom-dwellers Moldova in their first match they will seal second place. Israel has to go perfect and hope Scotland fail to win both matches.

GROUP G

Remaining fixtures

November 13

Norway v Latvia

Turkey v Gibraltar

Montenegro v Netherlands

November 16

Gibraltar v Latvia

Montenegro v Turkey

Netherlands v Norway

This is tense. Three teams can finish top and four teams can finish second.

For the Dutch they need to win one and draw one to be guaranteed top. Norway realistically need to do the same and hope the Dutch fail to win either game, or win both their matches given the last game is against the Netherlands.

Turkey have to win both games and hope the Netherlands and Norway slip up. For Montenegro the first game against the Dutch is must-win, then they have to beat Turkey and hope Norway lose both games by a big enough margin for a nine-goal goal difference swing.

GROUP H

Remaining fixtures

November 11

Russia v Cyprus

Malta v Croatia

Slovakia v Slovenia

November 14

Malta v Slovakia

Slovenia v Cyprus

Croatia v Russia

Pretty simple here, Russia and Croatia are guaranteed top-two finishes. Russia hold the lead by two points. However with a two-goal goal difference advantage Croatia will be hopeful for when they host Russia in the final game of the group.

GROUP I

Remaining fixtures

November 12

Andorra v Poland

Hungary v San Marina

England v Albania

November 15

San Marino v England

Albania v Andorra

Poland v Hungary

Technically it’s all to play for. But with England facing San Marino in their last game they are all but assured of progress to the last round, realistically as group winners.

Behind them Poland have to win both matches and hope England lose to Albania to have a chance to top the group. For Albania they need to beat England and Andorra and hope Poland slip up somewhere along the way.

GROUP J

Remaining fixtures

November 11

Armenia v North Macedonia

Romania v Iceland

Germany v Liechtenstein

November 14

Lichtenstein v Romania

Armenia v Germany

North Macedonia v Iceland

Germany are through as group winners but it is a three-way battle for second. Technically even Iceland can make second but that would require Liechtenstein to beat Romania, that seems unlikely.

Romania probably have it easiest, facing the bottom two sides, whilst Armenia face North Macedonia and already qualified Germany. After North Macedonia travel to Armenia they’ll host Iceland in their final match that they would be hopeful of winning.

Nations League wild cards

Don’t think we’re done yet. You may or may not remember that two teams from the Nations League are also given a spot in the play-offs to take the play-off number up to 12 from an initial ten second-placed teams.

The allocation goes to the best two Nations League group winners (i.e. those in the highest leagues) who haven’t finished in the top two of their World Cup qualification group. For reference here, in order, are the 14 group winners.

France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Wales, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovenia, Montenegro, Albania, Armenia, Gibraltar, Faroe Islands.

Right now the first four are all group winners or second place so it means that Wales and Austria would become the 11th and 12th play-off teams. However that situation could change.

Play-off format

Just as a quick reminder on the play-off format. The six best ranked teams (based on points accrued in the World Cup qualifying groups) will be seeded for a semi-final draw. The six semi-finals will be split into three sets with each set going to a final and then producing a winner who makes it to the World Cup. Right now the six seeded teams would be Portugal, Switzerland, Scotland, Spain, Poland and Croatia. The unseeded teams would be the Czech Republic, Norway, Romania and Ukraine, as well as Wales and Austria via the Nations League path. Three of those 12 would get to the World Cup in Qatar.

We will be updating this page as the final matches are played out so be sure to check in to see how things are getting on.

World Cup Qualification UEFA 'He looks great' - Bale backed to be fit for 100th cap by team-mates 20 HOURS AGO