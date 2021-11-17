It’s one of football’s most delicious clichés: the lottery of the play-offs.

Twelve teams who didn’t quite have enough in the first stage of World Cup qualifying are about to be plunged into the pool of uncertainty, with only three more spots up for grabs for UEFA in Qatar.

Ad

But hang on, how do you get from 12 to three? Well to add some spice, this edition will be the first time European nations have to overcome two opponents in the play-offs to qualify – first in a one-legged semi-final, then a one-legged final.

World Cup Qualification UEFA Norway's failure crystallises the beauty of the World Cup - The Warm-Up 5 HOURS AGO

Intrigued? Let’s find out more...

WHEN DO THE UEFA WORLD CUP PLAY-OFFS TAKE PLACE?

The play-off semi-finals take place next year on Thursday 24 March, with the finals on Tuesday 29 March.

WHEN IS THE DRAW FOR THE WORLD CUP PLAY-OFFS?

The draw takes place on Friday 26 November in Zurich, Switzerland.

Italy drop into the World Cup play-offs after a 0-0 draw against Northern Ireland Image credit: Getty Images

WHO HAS REACHED THE PLAY-OFFS AND WHO ARE THE SEEDED TEAMS?

The 10 runners-up from the qualifying groups have been joined by two additional teams, selected based on UEFA Nations League rankings.

The six highest-ranked teams, based on points accrued in their qualifying groups, are seeded – guaranteeing a home tie in the semi-finals – with the remaining six unseeded.

Here are the teams set for the play-offs (seeded teams in bold, UEFA Nations League teams in italics):

Portugal

Scotland

Italy

Russia

Sweden

Wales

Turkey

Poland

North Macedonia

Ukraine

Austria

Czech Republic

The teams will be split into three paths – aka a mini four-team knockout tournament. While the teams in bold have guaranteed a semi-final on home soil, an additional random draw will be held to determine which semi-final winner plays at home in the final. Which seems gloriously chaotic.

Win your path’s final and that’s it, job done. You’re off to Qatar!

CAN ITALY AND PORTUGAL FACE EACH OTHER?

Despite being seeded, the two big-hitters in the play-offs could still meet.

They would need to be drawn together in the same path and win their semi-finals at home to create the ultimate showdown. Imagine...

CAN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BE DRAWN TOGETHER?

No, due to the “prohibited team clash” rule.

WHY ARE AUSTRIA AND CZECH REPUBLIC IN?

To make the UEFA Nations League seem relevant, there is an added bonus for success: a chance of World Cup qualifying redemption.

Two play-off spots were held back for the best Nations League group winners (i.e. those in the highest leagues) who didn’t finish in the top two of their World Cup qualification group. Here, in order, are the 14 group winners: France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Wales, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovenia, Montenegro, Albania, Armenia, Gibraltar, Faroe Islands.

The first five all won their qualifying group or finished runner-up, meaning that Austria and Czech Republic became the 11th and 12th teams in the play-offs.

WHEN IS THE 2022 WORLD CUP?

The showpiece event in Qatar will be the first World Cup in history to take place outside the traditional summer months, with the intense heat forcing FIFA to push it back. It will run from November 21 to December 18.

FIFA are expected to hold the draw in April 2022.

World Cup Qualification UEFA Benzema and Mbappe on target as France down Finns 17 HOURS AGO