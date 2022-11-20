England and Harry Kane will not be allowed to wear the ‘One Love’ armband at the Qatar World Cup, it has been reported.

According to the Telegraph , the FA have been told that players will not be allowed to wear the armband, which is designed to show solidarity with minority groups that are criminalised in Qatar.

Ad

The report states that FIFA held a standard meeting with team officials on Sunday, where it was revealed that their regulations do not allow any extra equipment to be worn. The decision has left the FA ‘deeply frustrated’.

Premier League Exclusive - Wood says it 'wasn't clear' Kane would become a 'monster' when at Leicester 18/11/2022 AT 18:54

“There is concern among some European nations who have pledged to wear the armband in Qatar that the team captain could be subject to a booking as soon as the game kicks off, although that has not yet been conveyed to the players,” the Telegraph article states.

Nine of those ten national sides have qualified for this winter's tournament in Qatar, where same-sex relationships and the promotion of same-sex relationships are criminalised.

“I am honoured to join my fellow national team captains in supporting the important OneLove campaign," Kane has said previously.

“As captains we may all be competing against each other on the pitch, but we stand together against all forms of discrimination.

“This is even more relevant at a time when division is common in society. Wearing the armband together on behalf of our teams will send a clear message when the world is watching.”

The initiative was created by the Netherlands, and will also be supported by Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales, as well as Kane's England.

- -

To celebrate the 2022 World Cup, we have launched our new bracket game , where you can give your predictions, challenge friends and create mini-leagues.

Premier League 'An absolute beast' - Wood's shock pick for best player he has played with 16/11/2022 AT 08:55