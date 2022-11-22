Joe Cole believes Argentina are favourites to win the 2022 World Cup and Lionel Messi is now playing with a “weight off his shoulders”.

Two-time champions Argentina are unbeaten in 36 matches dating back to the 2019 Copa America semi-finals.

Ad

They won the Copa America in 2021 and also beat Italy at the Finalissima earlier in the summer. Their last World Cup victory was in 1986, eight years they lifted the trophy for the first time on home soil.

World Cup Who has the most World Cup goals of all-time? How many has Messi now scored? 2 HOURS AGO

“Argentina are the favourites for me,” said former England winger Cole on ITV.

“I watched them in the Finalissima against Italy and they were brilliant, they took a good Italy team apart.

“Messi looks happy again in an Argentina shirt. To lift the [Copa America] trophy was a massive weight off his shoulders, he was always getting hit with the stick that he hasn’t done it for the national team – he’s done it now.

“They look like a happy camp with lots of world-class players. This is the best Argentina team I've seen for at least 15 years."

Cole was speaking ahead of Argentina’s opening game against Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Scaloni’s side also face Poland and Mexico in Group C.

“You look at the quality they have. Messi has brilliant players around him,” added former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane.

“They have a lot of confidence, conditions will suit them and they have great support as usual.

“They will certainly be in the mix at the end of the tournament.”

Messi, 35, has said this will likely be his last chance to fulfil his “dream” of winning the World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is playing at his fifth World Cup.

“This is a special moment, surely my last World Cup, my last chance to get what we want so much,” he said.

“I don’t know if this is the happiest moment but I do feel very good, and more mature. I try to live everything to the maximum, to live this with intensity and above all to enjoy every moment.”

Scaloni added: “I enjoy working with him when I can. And I hope everyone can enjoy him.

“It’s wonderful to see him play and wonderful that he can play a World Cup. Every eulogy falls short.”

- -

To celebrate the 2022 World Cup, we have launched our new bracket game , where you can give your predictions, challenge friends and create mini-leagues.

World Cup Will this be Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s last World Cup? 2 HOURS AGO