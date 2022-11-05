Chilwell pulled up with just two minutes of the match remaining in injury time before limping off with the medical staff.

He shook his head at team-mate and fellow England international Mason Mount, who immediately ran across to him when the referee stopped play.

The World Cup takes place from November 20 to December 18.

“Following the injury sustained in our recent game against Dinamo Zagreb, Ben has undergone a scan on his hamstring,” read a statement from Chelsea. “Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup.

“Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.”

Chilwell missed most of last season due to a ruptured cruciate ligament injury which required surgery.

He has slowly played more minutes during the early phase of the new campaign, coming off the bench in games and more recently started matches for the first time in nearly a year.

Former Chelsea and England star Joe Cole reacted with disappointment to Chilwell's injury.

"Horrible sight for Ben Chilwell,” Cold told BT Sport. “I feel his pain.

"I had problems at the back end of my career. It's heartbreaking. As soon as it happens all you can think about is that it is so close to a World Cup.

"If it's a hamstring injury usually the least you can hope for is 2-3 weeks before you get back onto the pitch. It's really tough. I really feel for him."

The 25-year-old would almost certainly have been part of England’s World Cup squad and may have been Gareth Southgate’s leading left-back option, until this untimely development.

Southgate may now opt to start Luke Shaw or Kieran Trippier, who can play on both flanks, at left-back.

England are in Group B of the World Cup alongside Iran, USA and Wales.

