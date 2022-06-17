The host cities for the 2026 World Cup have been announced by FIFA.

The tournament will be the first to see 48 countries compete – an expansion from 32 – and will see 60 matches contested across three nations - Canada, Mexico, and the United States – across 16 cities.

Ad

Two of the host cities are in Canada, three in Mexico and 11 are in the United States. FIFA said in a statement it was the most "transparent and comprehensive bidding process in football history".

World Cup 'Huge opportunity' - Beckham excited by England's chances in Qatar 11 HOURS AGO

Atlanta, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle and Kansas City all make their World Cup-hosting bows but Baltimore, Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville and Orlando were left disappointed.

Host cities

Vancouver

Seattle

San Francisco

Los Angeles

Guadalajara

Kansas City

Dallas

Atlanta

Houston

Monterrey

Mexico City

Toronto

Boston

Philadelphia

Miami

New York/New Jersey

The Pasadena Rose Bowl in Los Angeles - host of the 1994 World Cup final - misses out, but the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City does make the cut, meaning it will be the first stadia to host matches at three separate World Cups.

“We congratulate the 16 FIFA World Cup Host Cities on their outstanding commitment and passion," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

"Today is a historic day – for everyone in those cities and states, for FIFA, for Canada, the USA and Mexico who will put on the greatest show on Earth.

"We look forward to working together with them to deliver what will be an unprecedented FIFA World Cup and a game-changer as we strive to make football truly global."

World Cup Ecuador keep place at World Cup after FIFA Committee rejects Chile complaint 10/06/2022 AT 16:12