England manager Gareth Southgate has leapt to the defence of under-fire Harry Maguire, suggesting he will continue to select the player despite an avalanche of criticism.

The Manchester United star endured a torrid time during England’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Germany at Wembley in the UEFA Nations League, continuing a difficult spell for both club and country for the player.

Maguire first gave away a penalty for a reckless challenge on Jamal Musiala before giving the ball away high up the pitch, which ultimately resulted in Kai Havertz doubling the visitors’ lead.

Although England battled back, the spotlight landed largely on Maguire post-match, with questions over his continued involvement with England and whether he should even be included in the squad for Qatar in November, having recently been dropped by United too.

“I know everybody says he’s important to me, he’s important to us,” said a defiant Southgate, however. “It’s us. It’s not me.”

“Why do we pick him? Because he’s one of the players who gives us the best chance of winning. So really we should all be wanting a Harry Maguire that’s playing regularly and playing with confidence. That applies to of course quite a few players but he’s the one that everything lands on which must be a tough space for him really. But he’s showing tremendous character.”

Maguire, 29, has played 48 times for his country scoring seven times, helping the Three Lions to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the European Championship final in 2021.

The centre half earned himself an £80 million move to United in the summer of 2019 having established himself as one of the country’s best defenders at Leicester City.

A string of largely indifferent performances at Old Trafford however has seen him lose his place in the starting line-up since the appointment of Erik ten Hag in the summer.

Southgate, who handed Maguire his England debut in 2017, has backed the player to bounce back from his current slump.

"I think he has got the character to get over this because he’s a boy that's been from Sheffield United, to Hull City, he’s not one where everything has been smooth," he said.

"Sometimes you get lads who, in the early part of their career, haven’t had to handle adversity and when it hits them, it’s harder to cope with. He’s like most of us really, in that he’s had lots of hurdles and that shapes your character.”

