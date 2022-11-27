Angel Di Maria says he has run out of words to describe Lionel Messi after ‘throwing him a turd’ of an assist in the breakthrough moment of Argentina’s World Cup win over Mexico.

The Albiceleste were struggling to find a way through their opponents until Di Maria’s pass found Messi outside the box in the second half, and the Argentina captain fired a low shot into the bottom corner.

Di Maria was not proud of his assist, which bounced up awkwardly at pace in front of Messi, but the No.10 was able to control it with his first touch before scoring with his second.

“I threw him a turd, but he always finds solutions to everything,” Di Maria said.

“What matters is that the ball got to him.”

Messi’s goal set Argentina on the path to a much-needed victory after their shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia.

“We had spoken a minute before [the goal],” Di Maria added.

“He said they were dropping deep, narrow, inside [the box] and so the space in front of them would appear, to try to give it to him there.

“I waited for that moment to appear and gave it to him. And he scored a tremendous goal. I don’t have words anymore. I have had the chance to play with the best player in the world at club level, and for 14 years with the national team, and for me Leo is everything.”

Argentina face Poland in their final Group C game on Wednesday, where a win would likely secure them top spot.

Looking back on the game against Mexico, Di Maria said: “We knew the first 45 minutes would be very complicated.”

“Mexico knew a draw might be OK because their last game is against Saudi Arabia and they could get their win there. We knew the second half would open up, and that’s the way it was.”

