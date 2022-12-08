Raheem Sterling will rejoin the England squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup quarter-final against France having left Qatar to due to a break-in at his house.

The Chelsea winger, 28, left the camp on Sunday after news of a robbery at his Surrey home.

Sterling is now set to return to the Three Lions squad ahead of the crunch match against the defending world champions at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

An FA statement said: "The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday (9 December) ahead of the quarter-final with France."

Police investigating the incident confirmed that jewellery and watches were reported stolen after armed intruders broke into Sterling's house in Oxshott.

Sterling missed England's 3-0 round of 16 win over Senegal after flying home and after the match, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate said that Sterling had the team's full support.

"We’ve got to wait and see. At the moment, clearly the priority is for him to be with his family,” said Southgate.

"We’re going to support that, and leave him to have as much time as he needs. He’s going home.

"At the moment it’s a situation that he needs time with his family to deal with, and I don’t want to put him under any pressure with that. Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing, and family should come first.”

