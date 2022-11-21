Jack Grealish kept his promise to a young fan with his World Cup goal celebration.

Grealish recently met Manchester City supporter Finlay, 11, after he wrote to him to say he admired the way he cared for his sister, who has cerebral palsy.

Finlay also has cerebral palsy and said Grealish was his “hero”.

“I wish there were more people in the world just like you who treat people with disabilities the same as anyone else,” he wrote.

Grealish surprised Finlay by meeting him in person and told him he could choose his next goal celebration.

Finlay said he would like to see Grealish do the ‘worm’, but chose something else after the Manchester City playmaker joked he might injure himself.

“For you Finlay,” wrote Grealish on Twitter afterwards.

Grealish also wrote back to Finlay and sent him a signed Manchester City shirt.

In his letter to Grealish, Finlay said: "It makes me really happy when I see that you, a famous footballer, knows what it’s like to live with people with cerebral palsy.

"You’re my hero and the best big brother to your sister."

Grealish came on as a late substitute in the win over Iran along with Manchester City team-mate Phil Foden.

He netted the sixth goal after being set up by Callum Wilson.

England’s next Group B game is against USA on Friday, November 25.

