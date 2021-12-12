Mercedes have lodged an appeal following the controversial end to the Formula 1 world championship.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was crowned champion after passing Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Ad

That did not tell the whole story, as the race director controversially allowed four lapped cars - who were between Hamilton in first and Verstappen in second - on the penultimate lap under the safety car.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 'Finally a bit of luck for me' - Verstappen's delight at becoming a world champion 2 HOURS AGO

There were other cars further back which were not told to unlap themselves, which has caused the controversy.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff was incensed as the final lap unfolded, and did not emerge for an interview following the race.

The Mercedes top brass were poring over the rules, and they have odged an appeal over the result.

A brief statement from F1 confirmed the appeal had been lodged.

Speaking with regard to the appeal, Verstappen said: "Not much to say on that really. I think it sums up a little bit the season."

Sky Sports is reporting that Mercedes has taken a lawyer into the meeting with the FIA.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Red Bull fume after Hamilton-Verstappen controversy on first lap 3 HOURS AGO