Max Verstappen celebrated his ‘great car’ after the Red Bull driver secured pole for Saturday’s Austrian Grand Prix Sprint race.

Teams were afforded a single practice session on Friday before they went straight into qualifying on Friday afternoon.

The winner of tomorrow’s sprint can win 10 championship points, and the running order also decides pole position for Sunday’s full race.

Red Bull looked like they might be pushed hard by Mercedes as well as the Ferrari pair, but both Lewis Hamilton and George Hamilton crashed out in Q3, and Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were usurped at the death.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the current world champion reflected on the effect two red flags had on the final session.

"It was a very long wait of course between the two runs,” he said.

"That is never great, once you are in the rhythm you want to keep going.

"Also the track temperature dropping, the wind changing a little bit, but in the end it was a very tight qualifying and it is a really challenging track to get everything right.

"There aren't many corners but the ones you have are quite tricky and easy to make a mistake.

"I am quite happy with pole but also tomorrow and Sunday you can get the points.

"I think we have a great car.”

Verstappen hoped for a successful Sprint on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s main event.

"Normal qualifying is not our strongest point so I just hope to have a clean turn one, a good getaway,” he said.

"From there anything can happen but I am confident in the car we have.

"It is incredible to see the crowd here and see so much orange and see the support I have got here for a few years.

"It puts a smile on my face and hopefully we can make it a great weekend."

