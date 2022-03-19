Lewis Hamilton appreciated the admission of ‘human error’ over the 2021 Formula 1 season finale but said he was focusing on the new season.

The FIA released their findings just before qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix, and with Hamilton finishing in fifth he was understandably keen to work on the current setup rather than look backwards.

He said: "I haven't seen it. I saw it had come out but I've not read it. I've been focused on getting the job done.

"I'll read it maybe after the weekend or something like that. I wasn't expecting an apology. We knew that probably wasn't going to happen, but at least there is that transparency that it's a human error.”

Hamilton’s teammate George Russell is in ninth after qualifying, and Hamilton explained that his attention was taken up by improving the team’s chances for the new season.

"We can't go back and change the past. I look forward to focusing on the future and getting this car in the right window. We have a bit of work to do."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff added: "It's a massive step change to what we've seen before.

"Whether it is complete or not, weak or hard, to release it is a good step forward in terms of governance for us. There is the sentence that says human error and the acknowledgement of that is very important and now we close the chapter."

