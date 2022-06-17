Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was fastest at the first practice session of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

Verstappen will be looking to extend his lead in the 2022 drivers’ championship after winning at last week’s Grand Prix in Baku.

Ad

The current champion’s teammate, Sergio Perez was in fourth, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc in fifth.

Canadian Grand Prix Verstappen blames F1 teams for their porpoising issues and claims it's their ‘fault’ 6 HOURS AGO

Ferrari were looking to put the disappointment of last weekend behind them after Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both suffered early retirements. The Spanish Ferrari driver took second.

However they are still enduring problems with Leclerc likely to need a power unit replacement, which would then incur a grid penalty.

Leclerc had already received a new ICE (engine), along with Kevin Magnussen, Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon, with the latter suffering a smoking front right brake, leading to him retiring to the pits in the early moments of the session.

Lewis Hamilton has a record-equalling seven wins and six poles at Montreal, and he maintained his underwhelming season with an eighth-fastest tie.

The drivers remained concerned about the problems with porpoising, with perhaps the most vocal critic of his own bouncing car, Hamilton. Fellow Mercedes driver George Russell was sixth quickest.

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso put down a surprisingly quick lap, with the veteran the third quickest ahead of FP2, when potentially disruptive rain is expected.

Canadian Grand Prix ‘It’s promising to see’ – Russell encouraged by new FIA porpoising update 11 HOURS AGO