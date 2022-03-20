In a Bahrain Grand Prix that was full of drama, Charles Leclerc led home a Ferrari one-two after Max Verstappen retired just three laps from the end.

Verstappen was complaining about a steering issue during a late safety car period that Red Bull could not find, but when the race got back underway, a very frustrated Dutchman came over the radio shouting "there's a problem with the battery!"

He eventually retired while his team-mate Sergio Perez spun on the final lap to gift Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes a podium finish, the Mexican's spin being caused by the engine cutting out.

Leclerc got away from pole position well and sailed into an early comfortable lead. However, with tyre wear high, pit-stops soon came and an undercut from Red Bull and Verstappen brought that back into the fight. The duo swapped places for the next three laps before the Red Bull driver's brakes started to overheat, perhaps brought on by a lock-up going into turn one.

That allowed Leclerc to stretch out his leading margin again, where he looked comfortable until a late safety car closed up the gaps. Pitting to cover off Verstappen and Red Bull, who stopped two laps prior, Leclerc strapped on a set of used softs.

The issue with Verstappen allowed him a more comfortable ride to the finish than he perhaps expected, as the Red Bull's retired with similar issues.

It was an important day for Ferrari, a one-two and fastest lap gives them maximum points while for Mercedes, it was a tremendous comeback. For Red Bull, well, they'll be left wondering how and why it all went wrong.

