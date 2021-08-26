Fernando Alonso has signed a new contract to stay at Alpine F1 for the 2022 season.

The double world champion, who returned to the top tier of motorsport for the 2021 campaign after a five-year absence, has so far won 38 points for the Renault brand.

He finished fourth at the most recent race at the Hungarian Grand Prix, won by his team-mate Esteban Ocon.

Azerbaijani Grand Prix Baku race review: Pirelli drama, Hamilton brake woes and one happy German 06/06/2021 AT 18:27

Alpine say they have been impressed with the 40-year-old’s “excellent teamwork, unparalleled experience and race craft,” which are serving as “strong foundations” for the team’s progression. He will also play a key part in developing the car for next year, by offering his advice.

“I’m very happy to confirm the contract extension with Alpine F1 Team into 2022,” said Alonso.

I felt at home the moment I returned to this team and have been welcomed back with open arms. It is a pleasure to work again with some of the brightest minds in our sport at Enstone and Viry-Châtillon.

“It’s been a tricky season for everyone, but we’ve shown progress as a team and the result in Hungary serves as a good example of this progression. We’re targeting more positive memories for the rest of this season but also crucially from next year onwards with the new regulation changes coming into Formula 1.

“I have been a big supporter of the need for a level playing field and change in the sport and the 2022 season will be a great opportunity for that. I am looking forward to the rest of this year and racing alongside Esteban in 2022 for Alpine.”

The 2021 season resumes after its summer break this weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Portuguese Grand Prix Race review: Hamilton and Mercedes flex mental muscles, Alonso shows promise 03/05/2021 AT 09:33