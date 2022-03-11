Alpine’s Esteban Ocon set the fastest time in the first session of testing on Day 2 in Bahrain.

Friday saw the teams back in action with a full complement after US team Haas were ready to take part in the full day’s testing, and would also be afforded four more hours to test over the remaining two days after finally receiving all the equipment their team needed.

In the first session, Mick Schumacher got out for Haas and on hard tires was a full three and a half seconds behind Ocon’s time of 1:34.276.

In behind him by just nine-hundredths of a second was Monegasque rider Charles Leclerc, who was one of the strongest performers on Thursday.

A much-improved driver was current champion, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who was the third fastest.

George Russell, Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate, was again given a chance to test the new sidepods and came in ninth, ahead of Nicholas Latifi, who suffered an early problem as his brakes caught fire and he spun out early.

Latifi was not the only driver experiencing technical difficulties, which is perhaps to be expected so early in the season's preparations.

Valtteri Bottas, in his first season in at Alfa Romeo, suffered a malfunction in the late formation lap, and Sebastian Vettel also had his runout brought to a premature end with a fault.

The second session will be a chance for teams to further test their designs and perhaps give other drivers in their stable a chance, including Lewis Hamilton.

Day 2, first session

Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 1:34.276, 59 laps

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +0.09, 54 laps

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +1.598, 45 laps

Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) +1.744, 46 laps

Lando Norris (McLaren) +2.078, 29 laps

Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) +2.526, 44 laps

Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) +2.711, 25 laps

Mick Schumacher (Haas) +3.57, hards, 23 laps

George Russell (Mercedes) +4.309, hards, 67 laps

Nicholas Latifi (Williams) +5.569, 12 laps

