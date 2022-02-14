The FIA have delayed the announcement of changes to Formula 1 for the upcoming season, with president Mohamed ben Sulayem set to wait a few more days before sharing his recommendations.

The findings of an inquiry into the 2021 season finale - which saw Max Verstappen take the title ahead of Lewis Hamilton after a series of controversial decisions by race director Michael Masi - were shared on Monday at a meeting in London between the FIA and all the F1 teams.

But rather than release the results, Ben Sulayem has opted to wait. It is believed the reason for doing so is because he wants to incorporate feedback from the teams into the reforms.

The enormous fallout from the Abu Dhabi denouement and the fact it will be Ben Sulayem's first and most conspicuous act as the new FIA president are perhaps two further reasons why extra time has been taken.

The statement read: "The FIA President led detailed discussions of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"Feedback from the commission on matters raised will be incorporated into the president’s analysis and he will publicly present news of structural changes and action plan in the coming days."

Present at the central London meeting were Christian Horner and Toto Wolff, team principals of Red Bull and Mercedes respectively.

The pair, regularly at loggerheads last term as their drivers went toe-to-toe, will likely take centre stage again in 2022 in a hotly-anticipated campaign.

Hamilton for his part is set to return to the start line , scotching rumours over the winter that he was set to quit the sport after the painful events of last December.

