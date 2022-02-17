The FIA have confirmed that Michael Masi has been removed from the role of Formula 1 race director.

Australian Masi, 44, had been under huge scrutiny since his controversial handling of the final race of the 2021 F1 season in Abu Dhabi which culminated in Max Verstappen taking the title from Lewis Hamilton

The decision from new FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem follows a meeting in London on Monday between the FIA and F1 teams.

Masi is set to be replaced by Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, who will alternate in the role.

The 44-year-old had served in the role since 2019, stepping up after the passing of veteran Charlie Whiting before the Australian Grand Prix.

According to ben Sulayem, he will be offered a new role within the FIA.

Masi failed to correctly apply the F1 rules when allowing cars between the title rivals to unlap themselves, allowing Verstappen, on fresher tyres, the opportunity to pass Hamilton and snatch his maiden Drivers' Championship.

He had been pressured by both Mercedes and Red Bull during the events at the Yas Marina Circuit on race radio.

As part of wider changes, direct communication between the teams and the race director will now no longer be permitted, while the FIA will also add a remote race control, similar to football's video assistant referee.

"With this plan, FIA opens the way for a new step forward in Formula 1 refereeing. Without the referees, there is no sport," he said.

"Respect and support of the referees is in the essence of the FIA. That is why these structural changes are crucial in a context of strong development and the legitimate expectations of drivers, teams, manufacturers, organisers, and of course, the fans.

"These changes will enable us to start the 2022 Formula 1 season in the best conditions, and our sport will be even more loved and respected."

Freitas and Wittich will be guided by Herbie Blash, the veteran deputy race director under Whiting who stepped down at the end of the 2016 season.

Freitas previously operated as race director for the World Endurance Championship, while Wittich arrives from the DTM German Touring Car Championship.

The FIA has said that it will release the report into events in the United Arab Emirates at the first Grand Prix of the season, which will be held in Bahrain.

Race day at the Sakhir circuit is Sunday 20 March.

Hamilton needs one more Drivers' Championship to pass Michael Schumacher and become the most successful driver of all-time.

