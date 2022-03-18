George Russell echoed teammate Lewis Hamilton’s concerns over their Mercedes car and suggested Red Bull are the team to beat.

The new season has seen all teams wrestle with the problem about how to accommodate sidepod regulations, the flexibility of the underside, and a change in tyre sizes.

Mercedes were off the pace at testing in Bahrain last week and new driver Russell said he hoped for some improvement with their return to the circuit.

Russell said: "We are a little on the back foot at the moment as we are experiencing it worse than some of the teams but I have no doubt over time we will be able to solve it.

"You can see our problem on track. The guys are working day and night to try and find a solution, but it's difficult.

"We will get there but whether this weekend or the weekend after I don't know. Red Bull and Ferrari are our main rivals and they do seem pretty stable.

"The Red Bull looked flat as a pancake through the corners and the car looked really well balanced. They are looking really strong at the moment."

Hamilton had said: "We have learned a lot through the test and I am hoping that my guys have come with some sort of solution this weekend.

“And I hope when I get into the car today it feels better. But we will still most likely have some of the problems we had last week."

