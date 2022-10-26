Sergio Perez maintains that he neither wants or needs any help from Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen as he eyes a win at his home Mexican GP.

Perez sits third in the Formula One world championship ahead of this weekend's racing in Guadalajara, with two wins and nine podiums.

He has fulfilled another role this term of course, namely ensuring Verstappen could get to the individual title as smoothly as possible.

But now, with Verstappen already champion for 2022 , Perez has a clear path to compete for wins without as much team interference.

And he sounds more determined than ever to do it off his own back.

"I don't need to be given anything," Perez said.

"I have achieved everything without any gifts for so many years, not that it is necessary, in the end I don't think about it, I think about my work, about being perfect this weekend and looking for that victory [in Mexico].

"I think that in the end it's normal, we all want to win.

"If there is a situation where Max could support me, I think he will, without a doubt, but the important thing is to continue this streak, close the season strong and it would be ideal as second in the world championship."

Questioned if being Verstappen's team-mate was the most difficult job in F1, Perez said: "One of the most.

"Without a doubt it is difficult, but I think you need to be very strong mentally, it is not a place that anyone on the grid could occupy, so I am happy, I am proud of what I have done with the weapons I have.

"In the end, I want [to win] the next three races that remain in the championship. Finishing second or third is a good thing, without a doubt, to be runner-up in the world, but for me the important thing is to be a champion.

"The truth, none," he added, when asked what joy he took from finishing second. "Winning the next three races motivates me.

"When you finish your race and see what you've done, it can be a good thing, but today the only thing that matters to me is winning the next three."

And Perez is optimistic about what his team can deliver on his home turf.

The 32-year-old said: "Without a doubt, it is a real option [to win in Mexico]. It will depend on us how well we do, I think we are going to be competitive.

"I think we have a very good option to dream of that victory."

