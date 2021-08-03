Williams have released F2 development driver Dan Ticktum with immediate effect.

The 22-year-old had been on the constructor’s books since late 2019 when he left Red Bull’s junior team and joined Williams’ academy.

Ticktum, who won the 2017 McLaren Autosport BRDC Award, is in fourth place in the F2 standings after backing up a victory at Monaco with four further podium finishes.

However, despite renewing his arrangement with the team back in March, Ticktum took to Instagram to react to the parting of the ways, claiming there was “no option for an F1 seat in 2022 for me”.

He added: “Thank you to Williams for the opportunity. Hope to work together in the future.”

The news broke after he was heard making critical remarks about the team's F1 driver Nicholas Latifi while playing a video game on a Twitch live stream.

“It’s not like divisions, it’s not like League 1 and the Premier League. That’s not how it works...Just because you don’t get to Formula 1 in motorsport doesn’t mean you weren’t good enough to get there," he said.

Ticktum had been involved in work in the simulator, at the factory and on the track to assist with the F1 team’s car development.

Jack Aitken, Jamie Chadwick and Roy Nissany are the remaining members of the Williams driver academy.

