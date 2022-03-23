Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali says he is considering plans to lengthen the season to 30 races.

Domenicali - a former chief of Ferrari - took over the role from Chase Carey at the beginning of last year and now seems comfortable enough in his own shoes to be proposing significant changes to the calendar.

Ad

The Italian would undoubtedly face opposition on the 30-race proposal, not just from those in the paddock who partake in the gruelling annual slog, but also from those who question its environmental impact.

Formula 1 Hamilton: Societal change is my real purpose now, not winning F1 titles 3 HOURS AGO

"I would say there is potential to go to 30. In terms of the interest we see all around the world. It is up to us to try to find the right balance considering what are the venues which would like to be in F1, what are the historical values we need to see on the calendar.

"We need to be balanced, we need to see what are the other opportunities. And very soon we are going to tell everyone what is our strategy to develop that market.

"On top of America, on top of China, I think there is a potential also to be in Africa soon. There is a lot of interest there.

"For sure, that is another area that so far is missing in the geography of our calendar.

"There are some promoters who have expiring agreements, and probably some of the current Grands Prix will no longer be part of the calendar."

Hamilton to change name in tribute to mother

One change that Domenicali likely won't be signing off on is an expansion of the number of teams in motorsport's elite class.

American Michael Andretti is one individual wanting to enter a new team - as his father Mario revealed in February - but Domenicali appeared to quash that possibility.

"We have more than four or five requests to consider an extra team to be a part of Formula 1," he said.

"I have to be very honest, today, F1 with 10 teams, with the competition on the track, is very, very solid.

"There are complexities that need to be considered if other teams can be added.

"Therefore, I don't think it's the most important element to grow F1."

Formula 1 Fuel pumps, porpoising and fear - What Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari have to do next YESTERDAY AT 19:53