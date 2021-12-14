Valtteri Bottas said his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton deserve to win the Formula 1 championship despite Max Verstappen’s success.

The Dutchman won his and his Red Bull’s team first ever Formula 1 season trophy, preventing Hamiton from a record-breaking eighth driver’s championship.

The season came down to the last lap of the final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, in controversial circumstances.

Bottas was in his final season for Mercedes but still acknowledged the pain that Red Bull’s success caused.

“It hurts that Lewis didn’t get the drivers’; I feel like I lost the championship because he lost it,” Bottas told the official F1 website.

“I really feel gutted for him because I feel like he deserved it.”

Bottas continued: “Lewis had a great race and then things change like this. But you know, that’s just sport, that’s just how it is. Sometimes it goes against, sometimes it goes for you.”

Speaking of his switch to Alfa Romeo, he said: “Now it’s time for something new. I’m really, really proud and thankful for what we’ve achieved together. We’ve done great things.”

