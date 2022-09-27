Alfa Romeo have announced Zhou Guanyu will retain his seat at the team for the 2023 Formula 1 season alongside Valtteri Bottas.

Zhou joined the team at the start of this year and has surpassed many people’s expectations by keeping pace with Bottas for the majority of the season.

He’s 17th in the championship, having scored points three times this year, with Alfa Romeo dropping back in recent events due to the development race.

“I am happy and grateful to Alfa Romeo for the opportunity to be part of the team for another season," said Zhou.

"Making it to Formula 1 was a dream come true and the feeling of competing for the first time in a race will live with me forever: the team has been incredibly supportive, welcoming me from day one and helping me adapt to the most complex series in motorsport.

"There is more that I want to achieve in this sport and with the team, and the hard work we have put together since the start of the year, it is just the first step towards where we want to be next season.

“There is still a lot to learn, a lot to develop but I am confident in our work: I am looking forward to the next chapter of our story together."

With the confirmation of Zhou staying at Alfa Romeo and Yuki Tsunoda at AlphaTauri, there are up to four seats available for next year’s grid.

Alpine have the most lucrative seat due to the departure of Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin, with Pierre Gasly expected to replace the Spaniard.

This would mean Gasly’s current place at AlphaTauri would open up, with Nyck de Vries favourite to take that spot.

Mick Schumacher’s future at Haas is uncertain after a poor start to the season and Williams are yet to announce who will replace Nicholas Latifi for 2023.

F1 2023 driver line-up confirmed

Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

Alpine: Esteban Ocon and TBC

McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu

Haas: Kevin Magnussen and TBC

AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda and TBC

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Williams: Alex Albon and TBC

