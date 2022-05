Formula E

‘It is about trying to create that change’ - Susie Wolff intends to inspire the next generation

Susie Wolff says that she intends to inspire the next generation with her involvement in the FIA’s ‘Girls on Track’ initiative. Wolff was speaking to The Power of Sport show. Watch the first episode of the 18-week magazine show on discovery+ and Eurosport now.

00:04:17, Yesterday at 09:55