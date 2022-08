Formula E

Formula E 2022: 'It's a home run' - Mitch Evans storms to impressive victory in Seoul ePrix

Formula E 2022: 'It's a home run' - Mitch Evans storms to a very impressive victory in the Seoul ePrix. In so doing, the New Zealander keeps his title chances alive and eats into Stoffel Vandoorne's points advantage. He jumped from third on the grid to the race win in the Seoul E-Prix Round 15.

00:03:07, 3 hours ago