Zoe Atkin is taking the positives from her overall Olympic debut despite struggling to replicate her qualifying form in Friday’s halfpipe final.

Atkin was unable to put together a clean run in her first two attempts, losing a ski on both occasions.

However, a final run 73.25 was enough to place ninth out of the 12 finalists.

It was a case of what might have been for Atkin, having won bronze in the world championships last year and recording an 86.75 in qualifying on Thursday, but she admitted she lacked the speed capable of troubling the podium.

Zoe Atkin of Team Great Britain crashes on their first run during the Women's Freestyle Freeski Halfpipe Final on Day 14 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 18 Image credit: Getty Images

"I had some speed issues which led to me not being able to do some tricks I wanted to do. I’m glad I put one run down because I fell on my first two,” Atkin told BBC Sport afterwards.

"To be able to ski in the Olympic is an amazing opportunity and I was really glad to make it to the finals and make it this far on my Olympic debut.

"I definitely wanted to land a good, clean run that was a bit bigger with some harder tricks but unfortunately I didn’t have the speed."

Gu topped the standings with 95.25, while defending champion Cassie Sharpe claimed silver with a 90.75 to finish ahead of compatriot Rachael Karker, whose 87.75 just 0.75 points more than Kelly Sildaru in fourth.

