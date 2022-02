Freestyle Skiing

'Wow!’ – ‘Different level’ Nico Porteous tames weather to take halfpipe gold at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

The fierce wind in Beijing caused havoc in the men’s halfpipe final, as 20-year-old Nico Porteous won gold, and American duo David Wise and Alex Ferreira secured silver and bronze respectively. The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:30, 29 minutes ago