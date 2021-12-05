Gu and Svancer reign supreme at Steamboat

Eileen Gu and Matej Svancer pulled off remarkable routines to claim Big Air World Cup golds at the Steamboat Resort.

Gu, who scooped World Championship and X-Games bronze last year, was competing at her maiden World Cup event and wowed the Colorado crowd from the outset.

After a left double 1080 safety to Japan grab on her first run, the 18-year-old soared into the lead on her second run with a right double 1260 safety grab.

With none of the chasing pack able to overhaul her on the final run, Gu was left with essentially a victory lap and used it to break new ground.

She put down a right double cork 1440, becoming the first woman ever to land the trick in any freestyle skiing competition in the process, and ended with a score of 184.25 out of a possible 200.

"I made that decision (to do the double cork 1440) probably after I landed my second run," she said.

"I had a super good early season camp out in Europe where I learned the 1440, did the worldâ€™s first, and I had landed it enough that I felt comfortable to do it today.

"The boys were so inspiring out here throwing absolutely insane tricks, so I really wanted to represent the women as well and kind of step it up to the next level."

Franceâ€™s Tess Ledeux, who won Octoberâ€™s opening Big Air event of the season in Chur, was second with Norwayâ€™s Johanna Killi completing the podium.

The menâ€™s event saw 17-year-old Svancer reign supreme as he nailed a new routine in style.

In his second run, he succeeded with a left nosebutter triple cork 1980 safety - a move he had never attempted before - and a score of 188.50 was enough for his second consecutive Big Air World Cup win.

"Iâ€™m kinda having fun out there," the Austrian said.

"It was kind of sketchy to try it today because I didnâ€™t know if I was going to stick it or not, so I was nervous, but I had fun.

"I donâ€™t really think about winning too much. Iâ€™m mostly just thinking about the trick I want to stomp."

The USAâ€™s Alex Hall and Franceâ€™s Antoine Adelisse took silver and bronze respectively.

