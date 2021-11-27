Sandra Naeslund threw down an early Olympic marker by taking World Cup gold at the ski cross test event in Beijing on Saturday.

The world champion was fast out of the gate and led the final from start to finish, beating Fanny Smith and Marielle Berger Sabbatel to the line in the first World Cup event of the season.

Ad

The 25-year-old Swede, now a two-time world champion after adding the 2021 title to her victory in 2017, will be one of the Olympic favourites in February and described this as the perfect start to her season.

Beijing 2022 'It's quite scary' - Summerhayes concerned Covid-19 could impact skiing season YESTERDAY AT 11:15

"I hope [it's a good omen]. I mean, it is a good start into the season at least and then I will take it race by race and then we'll see," she said.

"It was pretty difficult, it was hard to keep the rest of the heat behind and you had to go down the course perfectly all the way and my legs really hurt now."

In the men's competition, Russia's Sergey Ridzik overtook reigning Olympic champion Brady Leman late on to take the title, while France's Bastien Midol finished third.

"Thank you to my whole team for making this possible, it was a great competition, so was the course, really amazing actually," Ridzik said.

"I am so happy to be on the podium again. And I really hope to get on the podium again in February."

Sportsbeat 2021

Freestyle Skiing Ruud and Sildaru soar to World Cup glory in Stubai 20/11/2021 AT 13:06