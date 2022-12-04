Switzerland's Pirmin Werner beat countryman Noe Roth to gold in the menâ€™s aerials World Cup opener in Ruka on Sunday.

Werner, 22, was the best in qualifying, scoring 124.34 points to lead comfortably prior to the afternoon's finals.

An excellent response from Roth had the 2019/20 Aerials World Cup winner ahead but Werner saved his best for last with a brilliant final effort that saw him top the rostrum, with Roth in second and Canada's Lewis Irving in third.

For Werner, it is just his second victory in a World Cup competition, with the previous triumph coming in Almaty in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Australian Danielle Scott topped the podium in the women's competition, continuing her excellent form in Ruka.

Scott, 32, followed up on last season's win in Finland with a brilliant final score of 99.05 to finish well clear of Marion Thenault of Canada and Kazakhstan's Zhanbota Aldabergenova.

With the powerhouse Chinese team not present, Scott was able to take advantage as reigning World Cup champion and fellow Australian Laura Peel endured a difficult start, exiting the competition before the final jump.

