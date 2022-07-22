Star names are massing at the top of the leaderboard, with Darren Clarke heading the charge at the halfway stage of the Senior Open.

Clarke arrived at Gleneagles on the back of a missed cut in the Open Championship last week, but he has looked extremely sharp on the King’s Course.

Clarke finished his second round in a bullish mood, after getting away with hitting the bank with his second shot on 18, and his game plan is to keep finding fairways to give himself the opportunity to go flag hunting.

"I'm trying to hit a lot of fairways and give myself decent looks,” Clarke said. “All the way around the back nine, I kept hitting nice shots. And could have been a few better. But, you know, it's the way it is.

"With the fairways being as good as they are, as tight as they are, you can really nip one. So it gives you an opportunity. If you keep it in the fairway around here, you can score.”

Clarke also gave his views on LIV Golf, with the Saudi-backed series disrupting the sport, and called on the warring factions to get together to heal the fractures in the game.

“Just for the sake of the game as a whole, it would be nice if some dialogue could take place,” Clarke said. “That would be for the benefit of everyone. I’m not that smart, I’m not involved and it’s nothing to do with me.

“But it’s a sad state of affairs for the game right now, so let’s hope it can be resolved one way or the other.”

Second Round Leaderboard

1. Darren Clarke, eight-under

2. Scott Parel, six-under

T3. David Frost, five-under

T3. Ernie Els, five-under

T3. Paul Broadhurst, five-under

T3. Stephen Ames, five-under

T3. Padraig Harrington, five-under

T3. Bernhard Langer, five-under

T3. Jerry Kelly, five-under

Scott Parel will be alongside Clarke in the final group on Saturday, with the American two shots back at six-under after a round of 68.

Ernie Els’ putting is his Achilles heel and it proved the case once again as he missed a series of putts. He got the ball round in 69 to sit three behind Clarke at five-under alongside his fellow South African David Frost.

Padraig Harrington is alongside Els at five-under, but will likely rue letting an eagle putt slip by on 18. He deserved the eagle, as he produced the shot of a day - a stunning long iron from 250 yards to eight feet. The shot was played from the wrong fairway, but it may have been intentional as it provided a great angle of attack.

Bernhard Langer shook off the embarrassment of a double hit on the ninth hole to card a 68 and move to within three of Clarke on five-under.

Colin Montgomerie may not be as fiery as in his pomp, but the hunger for victory is still strong and he birdied 17 and 18 to get to four-under to sit alongside Miguel Angel Jimenez.

