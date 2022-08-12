Cameron Smith has said he is prepared to take criticism for his stance on LIV Golf.

Until such time that an announcement on his future is made, Smith is going to be the focus of attention - and it is something he is prepared for.

“It is their job, they are there to fill stories,” Smith told Sky Sports when asked if he could understand the probing from the media. “I am sure they have had a few looks about it the last few days.

“I am ready to cop some heat. I understand.

“But as I said I am here to win the FedEx Cup play-offs, that is my No. 1 goal, and whatever happens after that will come from me.”

In what has been a stellar season, Smith won the Open after lifting the Players Championship - viewed as the unofficial fifth major - and he has admitted he was unsure at the start of the year if his game was good enough to win at the highest level.

“It would be the end to a really great season,” Smith said. “I have already had three wins. Three more might be too much, but one more would be an unreal season.

“At the start of the year I did not think I had it in me. I was playing good golf, but how it has gone is unreal.”

