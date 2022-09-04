Phil Mickelson has intimated the PGA Tour always had a capacity to make changes for the benefit of players.

The Player Impact Program, which is a cash fund handed out to the most impactful players on the circuit, has been doubled to $100 million (£87 million) - with the changes brought about following the emergence of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

Mickelson was the first high-profile name to make the move to LIV, and has been joined by a host of players who have been lured by massive contracts.

The six-time major winner feels LIV is benefiting all golfers, as well as fans, and is happy that players’ voices are being heard.

“I am happy the guys have a voice, are valued and being heard, and changes are being implemented to show that appreciation,” Mickelson said. “That has not been the case and has not had to be the case as there was no other option, and no leverage.

“Now they are being heard and things are changing and have gotten better for everybody.”

Mickelson feels LIV and the PGA Tour are serving different audiences and feels both can exist together - despite the animosity between the two organisations.

“It is better for the players and for the fans too as they are seeing golf in a different environment with LIV, and the Tour is bringing their best players together more often,” the 52-year-old said. “LIV is moving golf through the world and is adding a team aspect, which is different, and adding a different viewership.”

Mickelson had championed change on the PGA Tour, only to seemingly be frustrated - and he appeared to sarcastically question how money had been found once a disruptor emerged.

“I think the fans are getting a lot of benefit and all golfers are getting a lot of benefit,” he said. "The guys on the Tour are playing for a lot more money. It is great they [the PGA] magically found $200m (£174m), that is awesome.

“On LIV, we have as players an incredible opportunity to play for a lot of money and the chance to build this brand around the world.

“Everybody, I think, is in a better position now than they were a year ago.”

